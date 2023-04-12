Record Store Day brings together hundreds of the British Isles’ independent record shops to celebrate their unique culture and the art of music.
As the Isle of Man’s official RSD retailer, Sound Records, in Douglas, is gearing up for the big day on Saturday (April 22).
The event is celebrated by offering hundreds of limited-edition releases to all the enthusiastic and supportive record collectors out there.
Owner Jack Doyle said: ‘It’s first come, first served on the day, so it’s become customary among many to queue up well before doors open in order to secure their place in line.
‘Last year there were keen collectors at the door from 6.30am ahead of a 9am opening.’
This year is expected to be similar with another huge release from fan favourite Taylor Swift: Folklore – The Long Pond Studio Sessions.
Another release in high demand is a collaboration between The Orb & the late great Lee Scratch Perry: The Upsetter at the Starhouse Sessions.
Other highlights include very limited runs from The Black Keys, Midlake, Dusty Springfield and Fat Freddy’s Drop among many others.
This year’s event marks five years of being a bricks and mortar business for Sound Records.
Jack said: ‘It’s a huge achievement considering what we’ve all been through, and one that couldn’t have been achieved without the incredible support of the vinyl community on-island and further afield.’
Record Store Day was established in the USA in 2008 as a way of celebrating the culture of independently-owned record shops and the communities which grow up both within and around them.
It’s since spread to the British Isles, much of Western Europe, Australia, Japan and Mexico. It’s seen as one of the catalysts for the vinyl revival of the last few years, and is the biggest trading day of the year for many stores.