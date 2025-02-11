When I say I was screaming, giggling, and kicking my feet, I mean it - this dazzling, powerhouse rendition of Chicago had me living my full 1920s Broadway fantasy.
From the moment the curtain rose, I was transported to an era where jazz ruled, crime was catchy, and fame was just a well-spun headline away - as long as you didn’t mind getting your hands a little bloody.
It’s a story that never ages, tackling themes still painfully relevant today - media manipulation, ambition, betrayal, and the undeniable truth that ‘pretty privilege’ can quite literally get you of a murder charge (no, really).
Here’s a wild fact: Chicago is based on true events! Naturally, I fell down a research rabbit hole, discovering that the real-life Roxies and Velmas of the roaring 1920s were just as scandalous as their Broadway counterparts.
If this story were happening now, Chicago’s characters would be all over TikTok, serving up tearful apology videos while true crime podcasts debated whether they were victims or villains.
Would they get away with it today? Who knows - but back then, all it took was a little charm, the right outfit, and a headline-worthy smirk to walk free.
This production? Absolutely flawless. The West End would be lucky to feature this cast!
The costumes are immaculate and dripping in Gatsby-era glam, while the choreography is so sharp and precise it feels like every movement was part of a well-oiled machine.
‘We Both Reached For The Gun’ was a particularly favourite number of mine. I’ve been singing it repeatedly ever since, much to my family, friends’ and colleagues’ displeasure.
The singing voices are insane! Every single cast member was a triple threat of acting, dancing, and singing - like their lives depended on it (which, in Roxie and Velma’s case, they kind of did).
But the highlight (for me at least) is the courtroom scenes. They were nothing short of brilliant, and had me fully invested - in equal parts satire and spectacle.
I knew Roxie was guilty, but somehow, I still found myself rooting for her. That’s the genius of Chicago. How easily we, the audience and the jury, are seduced by a murderer with the voice of an angel and silver heels that shimmered like they held the verdict itself.
It’s no wonder Chicago has stood the test of time. It hit the island’s stage once before back in 1989, and now it’s back - bigger, bolder, and just as scandalous.
With its heady mix of wit, injustice, ambition, and just the right amount of glitz and glam, this production proves one thing: the right amount of razzle-dazzle can make anyone a star - even a killer.
The Amphitheatre is open every evening through to Saturday (February 15), with the performances taking place at 7.30pm each night as well as a special matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.
If you would like to purchase tickets, you can do so by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/chicago/