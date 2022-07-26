Buncha Skankers (Gary Weightman )
Buncha Skankers are returning to the Villa’s Royal Hall stage for their second headline gig following their sell-out success last year.
The Skankers, whose tagline is ‘all your favourite ska tunes done reasonably well’, will be bringing their energetic show to the stage on Saturday (August 6).
It follows on from a busy TT for the band, which saw them perform on the opening and closing nights of the Bushy’s TT village.
Special guests are Oasis tribute band Heathen Chemistry.
For tickets (£12) see the Villa Gaiety website.
