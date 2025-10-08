The Gaiety Theatre has announced the return of its annual Christmas pantomime, with Cinderella set to take centre stage this festive season.
Former St Ninian’s student Amy Convery, who starred as Alice Fitzwarren in last year’s production of Dick Whittington, will take on the lead role of Cinderella.
She will be joined by pantomime regulars Jolyon Dixon and Stephen Donald as the Ugly Sisters, playing Carburettor and Lambrettor respectively.
Dixon, a familiar face on the Manx theatre scene, is returning for his third year and is expected to deliver more laughs in his popular Dame role.
The production is to be presented by Stage Ed, the team behind previous hits ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Dick Whittington’.
A spokesperson from Stage Ed commented: ‘Join us for the show spectacular of the year with jokes aplenty, stunning costumes, amazing special effects and plenty of audience participation.
‘With songs you can’t help singing along to, and spectacular dance routines showcasing local Manx talent, don’t miss this unmissable festive favourite suitable for all ages.’
Set against the backdrop of Hard-Up Hall and the Palace Ballroom, the story follows Cinderella’s transformation from servant to princess, with appearances by characters such as her best friend Buttons and, of course, the Prince.
The production will feature a mix of local talent, including young cast members to be announced in the coming weeks.
There will be 23 showings of Cinderella between Friday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve).
Depending on where you’re seated, tickets range from £20 to £25, while family stall tickets range from £82 to £88.
For further cast announcements and updates, theatre-goers are encouraged to follow the Gaiety Theatre’s social media channels. To find out more about Stage Ed, you can also visit their Facebook page.