A special charity fashion show celebrating life after breast cancer is set to take place later this month.
‘Legends of Music’ marks the 11th event over 20 years in support of Isle of Man Breast Care and Breast Cancer Now, with the show having raised more than £150,000 for the two charities to date.
All 29 models taking to the catwalk this year are breast cancer survivors, with some newly diagnosed and others marking more than 20 years since treatment.
Several participants are still undergoing treatment, highlighting the resilience and strength behind the event’s message.
Clothing will be kindly provided by Marks and Spencer, and the evening will feature live music from David Holland’s Totally 80s Band, along with fashion, cabaret, and entertainment to celebrate survivorship.
The show will also be compered by long-time host Dot Tilbury, supported on stage by David Artus and Gary Chatel.
This year’s event is being directed once again by Sonia Callin, who has led the show since 2005. Both Dot and Sonia have had personal experiences with breast cancer, making their roles especially meaningful.
This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Geoff Corkish, Dot’s long-time co-host, and model Anne Bowman, who passed away in August.
Funds raised will be shared between Isle of Man Breast Care, which offers practical and financial support to newly diagnosed patients, and Breast Cancer Now, which funds world-class research.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and organisers are promoting the message of TLC - Touch, Look, Check - encouraging people to regularly check for unusual changes and speak to their GP if concerned.
Sponsors for the fashion show include Flutter International, Manx Telecom, Trans Mann, GEM Electrical, RHS Jewellers and Heron & Brearley.
It is set to take place on Friday, October 24 at the Villa Marina, with doors opening at 7pm.