A one-day festival combining live music, wellness activities and local business collaborations will take place at Laxey Glen on Friday, November 1.
The event, organised by island-based music brand Anima, will feature two stages and run from 10am. It is being held in partnership with The Laxey Glen, Riversea Sauna and Yoga with Leanne.
Anima was founded in 2023 by local DJ duo Yeardos – brothers Ben and Ammon Yeardsley – and has staged a number of events both on and off the island. The pair have performed at venues across the UK and at the Full Moon Festival, building what they describe as a growing community around their brand.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Ammon Yeardsley said the festival would focus on production quality and creating a memorable experience.
‘People can expect the same production value that we truly pride ourselves in, with no corners cut short,’ he said. ‘We always have and always will aim to give people the best experience that we can offer within our control, from start to finish.’
He said the event would include a wellness programme in the morning and early afternoon, featuring local practitioners. Sessions will include yoga, sound baths, breathwork, massage, sauna and ice-bath experiences, and a cacao ceremony, all included in the ticket price.
‘This part of the event will bring some real magic to the Glen,’ he said.
Yeardsley said Anima’s aim was to connect people through music and creativity.
‘Anima has now been in operation for two years, delivering numerous events to the island’s population, utilising venues and off-the-wall methods to create spaces for the public to feel connected and express themselves,’ he said.
‘Anima has a real appetite for progression and a desire to collaborate with like-minded businesses, brands and venues to focus on bringing the community together both in business and on the dancefloor.’
The festival is being described as family-friendly, with a mix of musical genres and a focus on wellness and community.
Yeardsley added: ‘It is important to put on events like this as we want to give people an opportunity to celebrate music and Manx culture, with Hop-tu-Naa being the oldest continuously existing tradition on the Isle of Man and the welcoming of the winter.’
Two UK-based headliners are expected to perform, both of whom have held DJ residencies at Ibiza venues Pikes and Eden.
Tickets are available through Anima’s Instagram account (@avec.anima) and The Laxey Glen’s website. Fancy dress is encouraged.
Edward Bunce, managing director of The Laxey Glen Ltd and Ginger Events, said the collaboration would be a first for the venue.
‘Yes, in its current form, this will be the first event of its kind at Laxey Glen,’ he said. ‘We felt there was a real demand on the island for a more intimate, community-focused mini-festival.
‘We decided to host it to showcase the Glen's beautiful setting and offer a unique blend of entertainment, wellness and family activities – all wrapped up in a spooky Halloween package. Crucially, this pilot is about building the team and infrastructure that will allow us to put on a much bigger summer festival next year, supporting all things Manx.’