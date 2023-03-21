They say it’s wonderful, and in Annie Get Your Gun’s case, it really is.
Manx Operatic Society proves there’s no business like show business in its run of Peter Stone’s version of the musical.
Following the fictionalised version of the life of Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, we watch her fall in love with fellow charming marksman Frank E. Butler.
Annie is a country girl who has never stepped a foot into the world of show business and Frank, who is widely renowned as the best shooter in the world, is finally challenged in his own skill and in love.
Played by Kate Cowley and Daniel-Sebastian Gray, Annie and Frank are very much the stars here.
Their voices alone bounce right off the very back of the Gaiety Theatre, harmonising perfectly in big numbers like ‘They Say It’s Wonderful’ and ‘The Girl That I Marry’.
Highlights in their performances include ‘My Defences Are Down’, whereby Frank realises his feelings for Annie, and ‘Moonshine Lullaby’ which sees Annie sing her siblings to sleep.
‘Anything I Can Do’ especially made for an incredibly entertaining and hilarious time as both actors fought to hold the longest note, sing the softest and even speak the fastest.
Phil Bird as Buffalo Bill, the owner of the Wild West Show, was a strong voice to lead the events of the musical, often acting alongside Neil King’s comforting Charlie Davenport, who helps produce the show.
Most of the laughs came as a result of Tracey McCann as Dolly Tate, Frank’s glamorous assistant who doesn’t hide her disdain for Annie.
Chief Sitting Bull, played by Dr John Snelling, is of an affectionate nature and acts as a role model in Annie’s life as he warms to her. The way in which he chose to play the character as a lovable oaf also earned some laughs from the audience.
Summer Patrick and Magnus Black play Winnie Tate and Tommy Keeler, both halves of a knife-throwing act, who wish to marry. However, their plans are often thwarted by Winnie’s sister, Dolly.
Despite a few balloons not bursting and a few technical aspects going slightly wrong, the cast kept in good spirits and continued on with the performance, seemingly unperturbed.
This made for good comedic effect and only improved the enjoyment of audience members.
It seems the cast of this show is just doing what comes naturally.
Annie Get Your Gun runs until Saturday, with shows every night at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23 for adults, £20 for concessions.
Buy them online at villagaiety.com