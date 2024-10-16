The annual Cooish Manx language festival is set to return next month with a wide variety of events taking place over five days.
This year’s festival features 26 events across the island – many of them free to attend – from family-friendly games nights to cocktail making and sea-swimming.
Taking place between Wednesday, November 6 and Sunday, November 10, the ‘Cooish’ has been described as a ‘fun and friendly festival which is organised by the community, for the community’.
Popular events include a range of song and language workshops taking place in Peel on Saturday, November 9, which explore Manx Gaelic and Scottish Gaelic.
These will be run by Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx language development officer for Culture Vannin, and Joy Dunlop, a critically acclaimed Scottish Gaelic singer and BBC television presenter. Those attending don’t have to have spoken, or sung in, any Manx or Scottish Gaelic before.
Dunlop will also be performing as part of the Cooish, along with Scottish guitarist Ron Jappy, on Friday November 8 at Peel Centenary Centre.
The concert will start at 7.30pm, and will also feature the premiere of a short Manx-language film featuring young Manx speakers as well as a performance from community choir Un Choraa.
Ron will also be running a range of traditional instrumental workshops on Saturday November 9, while Joy and Ron will also be delivering some outreach performances together in schools, supported by Soundcheck Charity and Culture Vannin.
Talking about the festival, Ruth Keggin Gell said: ‘Absolute beginners can enjoy a range of events, from open classes and workshops through to song and music nights, and there are events pitched at confident speakers too.
‘Little ones can enjoy an easy Manx songs and rhymes session run by Mannin Music, too.
‘One of the meanings of “Cooish” is a cosy chat, and there’ll be plenty of opportunities for having a chat in Manx, or picking up some phrases from a friendly speaker over the course of the festival.
‘Alongside social events, there are lots of opportunities for learning, and those interested in academic research can also enjoy a lecture in English by Professor Max W. Wheeler about “Pargeiys Caillit” – the Manx retelling of Milton’s epic poem “Paradise Lost”.
‘The Cooish is a great time to find out more about Manx, and try something new!’