The Inner Wheel Club of Rushen and Western Mann will host its annual Christmas coffee morning this Saturday, November 15.
It will take place at the Erin Arts Centre, which is located in Victoria Square in Port Erin, between 10am and 1pm.
Inner Wheel is an international women’s organisation - it was originally started more than 150 years ago by Margaret Golding who was the wife of a Rotarian. It is no longer a requirement to be a family member for membership although they work in affiliation with the Rotary Club.
The group work towards supporting the community and island charities - as well as being mindful of international crises that might benefit from its donations.
The Rotary Club objective, as stated on its website, is to ‘provide services to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.’
It is a non-political and non-religious organisation.
The Christmas event’s chosen charity this year is Hospice Isle of Man, and the club aim to raise several thousand pounds.
A spokesperson for the club said: ‘The stalls will include some exquisite crafts, made by very talented ladies and perfect Christmas presents, there will also be a home-made cake stall, a bottle stall with an excellent chance of winning, gifts and jewellery and of course a splendid raffle of themed hampers.’
‘One of our Rotarians will enhance the Christmas spirit by playing carols on the keyboard. It really is an opportunity to have fun and support a very important local charity.’
The admission fee will be £3 and includes fresh coffee and a mince pie for people in attendance.