Art students are being invited to take part in an annual competition which could see them bag a cash prize for them and their school.
The Sovereign Art Foundation Isle of Man Student Art Prize 2025, which showcases young artistic talent in the island, is now officially open for entries.
Students must be nominated by their teacher and they can submit one artwork each. The judging panel will then select 20 students for the shortlist before announcing the eventual winners.
A spokesman for the Foundation said: ‘We’re delighted to announce that the Sovereign Art Foundation Isle of Man Student Art Prize 2025 is now officially open for entries and we’d love to see as many young artists as possible get involved this year.
‘This is an incredible opportunity for young artists to showcase their work publicly, win prizes, and be part of a prestigious island-wide event.
‘This year promises to be our biggest yet - with finalist artwork featured on the island’s largest billboard, a public exhibition, and a formal awards night on November 6.’
There will be a judges’ prize with an £800 student prize and £2,000 school prize (open to all students).
There will also be a public prize with a £400 student prize and £1,000 school prize (open to all students).
There will also be an under-16s’ judges prize with a £250 student prize and £750 school prize and an under-16s’ public prize with a £100 student prize and £400 school prize. Additionally, there will be the Simcock’s originality prize with a £400 student prize.
To help students submit their best work, the Foundation is offering to send a professional photographer to each school to take high-quality images of their submissions.
Students can also auction off their work and will receive 50% of the sale proceeds, with the remaining 50% supporting local art therapy and educational initiatives.