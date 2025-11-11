The Rushen Heritage Trust will open its 2025–26 season of talks with an exploration of the Isle of Man’s rich archaeological history.
Beginning at 7.30pm on Monday, December 1 at the Erin Arts Centre, the opening talk ‘National Treasures: Fantastic Finds From the Isle of Man’ will be presented by Manx National Heritage’s Curator of Archaeology, Allison Fox.
The presentation will examine key artefacts from the ongoing exhibition at Peel’s House of Manannan and the stories they reveal about the island’s past.
Allison commented: ‘The talk will cover some of the island’s most fascinating archaeological finds, including Viking silver and gold from 1,000 years ago, plus rare 4,000-year-old Bronze Age jewellery.
‘We will look at what these pieces might tell us about the people who left them behind – and we will uncover the connection between Viking gold and the swinging sixties.’
The new season features five monthly talks at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, covering a wide range of Manx heritage and culture:
- January 5: The Life & Works of Edward Faragher (Ned Beg Hom Ruy) – from Robert Teare
- February 2: Peel to Port Erin by the Sea – from Adam Horne
- March 2: Do the Fairies Sing in Manx? – from Annie Kissack
- April 13: Gods, Dragons and the Natural World: The Art of the Vikings – from Dr Fenella Bazin
- May 18: Gaelgeyryn of Rushen: Past, Present and Future – from Cathy Clucas
Tickets cost £7, or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust, and are available online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man, or in person at the Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop (cash only), and Rushen Heritage Centre.