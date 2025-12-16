Manx artist and ethical fashion designer Bethany Williams is continuing to present her new solo exhibition, ‘This Wild, Achingly Beautiful Place’, at Bethlem Gallery in London.
The exhibition is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council and showcases Bethany’s multidisciplinary practice, which explores themes of sustainability, chronic illness, personal narrative and her connection to the island.
The exhibition features works created using vibrant textiles, natural dyes and collaborative processes with other artists.
Bethany, known internationally for her ethical and sustainable approach to fashion, has previously collaborated with major institutions including Adidas, the Tate, and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).
The exhibition aims to highlight the mind-body connection and give voice to the often-overlooked experiences of women living with chronic pain.
Collaboration plays a central role in the exhibition, featuring contributions from Spencer Martin (woodwork), Karen Kewley (appliqué), and Melissa Kitty Jarram (design).
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘We’re thrilled to see Manx artist and ethical fashion trailblazer Bethany Williams light up Bethlem Gallery in London with her stunning solo exhibition.
‘We’re incredibly proud to see a Manx artist making such an impact on the international stage, celebrating creativity, sustainability, and community.’
Following the exhibition’s success in London, it is also set to be presented here in the Isle of Man.
This Wild, Achingly Beautiful Place will move to the House of Manannan in Peel in 2026, on a date yet to be confirmed.
When the exhibition first opened in October, Bethany said: ‘This is my most personal work to date — an exploration of illness, healing, identity, and the quiet, powerful process of rebuilding when everything falls apart.’
To find out more about Bethany’s exhibition, you can visit https://bethlemgallery.com/whats-on/exhibition-bethany-williams-this-wild-achingly-beautiful-place/