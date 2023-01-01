A talk at the Erin Arts Centre will show what the island’s rich archive can tell about the people, places and events of the south of the island.
Elizabeth Corlett, outreach officer at the Isle of Man Public Record Office, is the next speaker in the Rushen Heritage Trust’s latest series of talks.
She will present an introduction to the history of the Public Record Office and the work that goes on behind the scenes to preserve the nation’s memory, taking the audience on a leisurely tour around the south of the island conducted through the medium of records from the Public Record Office’s collections.
The journey of discovery spans two centuries of history in Malew, Arbory and Rushen, exploring some of the places, people, and events captured in the archive.
Rushen Heritage Trust co-ordinator John Quirk said: ‘Hopefully, this evening of time travel will enrich your relationship with “The Beautiful South” and maybe even inspire you to delve into the archives for yourself.’ The talk takes place on Monday (January 9).
Tickets are available from the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, Rushen Heritage Centre, in Bridson Street, Port Erin, or the Port Erin branch of Bridge Bookshop.
Book tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ erinartscentre