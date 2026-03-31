Anthropomorphic climate change was proven a long time ago. The arguments have all been won. There is no doubt that human activity, mainly the burning of fossil fuels, continues to have a devastating and irreversible impact on the environment.
Yet across the British Isles, approximately 17% refuse to accept that climate change is caused by human activity. Such is the equally devastating impact of misinformation.
If anyone is telling you that human beings are bad for the environment, believe them. The Met Office can demonstrate that a summer as hot as 2025 is 70% more likely than it would be in a climate with no human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
Back in January 2025, Storm Eowyn brought the year’s strongest winds and a rare red weather warning. Then we had one of the Isle of Man's warmest and sunniest years on record, followed by a very wet autumn, with rainfall nearly double the 30-year average.
Seems obvious to me that the weather is getting more extreme. Globally, these extremes are accelerating species extinction, destroying habitats, threatening food/water security, and damaging human health and infrastructure.
There is no shortage of armchair experts on this island insisting that it is all a lie. These people never seem to have any science backing up their assertions. Be a cynic by all means but at least be prepared to support your arguments with something tangible.
What do you believe? Are we all doomed? I often wonder. Then again, pessimism is bad for your health. Optimism is good for you.
Blind optimism is not sensible though. We need to be realistic – deal with what is achievable. Luckily, there is a plan.
The Isle of Man is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, is decarbonizing electricity, improving building energy efficiency, and promoting renewable energy.
It is developing an island-wide electric vehicle charging network. The plan to restore 1,000 acres of peatland and to plant lots of new trees should also help, along with enhancing flood defences.
Sounds reasonable don’t you think? We can’t save the entire world here, but we can do our bit and play our part. We are part of an island community and a global community too.
The Manx phrase ‘traa dy liooar’ is certainly endearing. The problem is, there isn’t always time enough. Sometimes, the time is now and the world won’t wait.
Traa dy liooar
I assume we’re doomed.
How could we not be?
Private Frazer was right
to scorn the world –
in dour disillusionment
raise a fist skyward,
as storms surge
on the crest
of a high Spring tide
the ground is dust in summer
simpler to dismiss things, when all you want
is a quiet life -
and who can blame you?
No icebergs dislodge here, melt, dissipate,
evaporate, form clouds. These things
do not happen here.
We are safe. Cocooned
in our island life
We close our eyes.
solutions are eyesores
- anyway -
the world will wait