Isle of Man Airport will close early this evening after all remaining flights were cancelled due to worsening weather conditions brought by Storm Dave.
In a statement, the airport confirmed the aerodrome will close at 6.30pm (Saturday).
The closure follows the cancellation of all remaining scheduled flights as strong winds associated with the storm begin to affect the island.
This evening’s flights to and from Manchester and Dublin are among those that have been cancelled by the storm.
The airport said the aerodrome will reopen as normal tomorrow (Sunday).
The disruption comes hours after the Isle of Man Met Office issued an upgraded amber weather warning for severe winds.
The warning is now force and will last until 3am on Sunday, with forecasters warning of gusts widely reaching 60–70mph and the risk of 70–80mph in exposed areas.
South or south-west winds are expected to strengthen through the evening before gradually easing overnight.
The Met Office has warned the conditions could bring down trees and branches and carry a small risk of structural damage to buildings.
Large waves are also expected during the overnight high tide at around 2am, with exposed coastal areas particularly in the south of the island at risk of waves breaking over coastal roads and promenades.
Despite the severe conditions, forecasters say major harbour flooding is not expected, although some of the most vulnerable locations could see minor water ingress for a short time.
Storm Dave has already caused disruption to sea travel, with several Steam Packet sailings cancelled earlier in the day.