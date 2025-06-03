The line-up for this year’s Manannan Festival has been revealed, with the events set to begin on Monday, June 30.
The week-long celebration of the arts takes place at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin each year with an eclectic mix of folk, classical, performance art, comedy and talks.
This year’s event, which is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, continues until Saturday, July 5.
Opening this year’s event will be violin and piano duo Martin Roscoe and Sophie Rosa.
Martin’s performance of Beethoven's ‘Sonata in C minor’ has been described as ‘one of the highlights’ of last year's festival, and he has now partnered with violinist Sophie Rosa to present a programme of summer music.
Sophie has performed across the UK as a recitalist in major festivals and venues including the Royal Festival Hall, Purcell Room, Wigmore Hall, Kings Place and Bridgewater Hall.
She has also appeared as a soloist with orchestras, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and Manchester Camerata.
The festival will then move onto Tuesday’s act ‘Ashlishyn Noa’ (New Visions), an evening of brand new work by Isle of Man artists such as Jackie Morrey-Grace, Meayll, Matthew Warren and Rock, Paper, Canvas.
‘Manannan Tuesday’ will start off with 'Yn Cholloo', a short film by the Meayll collective. The film is a meditation on timelessness and transition, blending original music, field recordings, and visual storytelling to capture the heritage and atmosphere of the Calf of Man.
To follow that, composer Matthew Warren has created a new work 'She Rises, Dancing' using the acoustics of the Erin Arts Centre to blend spoken word into electronic composition.
The artists from this year's Festival Exhibition, which will be on display at the Erin Arts Centre throughout the week, will be answering questions about their work, which will be followed by Jackie Morrey-Grace presenting the world premiere of ‘On Ravensdale Hill’ - a short gothic folk horror film portrayal of her first poetry publication.
Folk duo Lisa Knapp and Gerry Diver will be next up on Wednesday, fusing their ‘deep-seated love’ for English and Irish folk traditions into a musical project.
Thursday then belongs to wind and piano quintet ‘Ensemble 360’ from Sheffield.
They like to play surrounded by people, with the Erin Arts Centre set to seat the audience up close and personal around the group.
Bruce Adams and his jazz quartet will then take to the stage on Friday, including Robin Aspland on piano, Julian Bury on bass, and Matt Fishwick on drums.
The final event of the Festival will then take place on Saturday (July 5), with Welsh pop maverick Gruff Rhys set to perform.
Gruff is a songwriter, producer and award-winning storyteller from Bethesda, North Wales, well-known as the frontman of ‘Super Furry Animals’.
A spokesperson from the Erin Arts Centre commented: ‘It's a chance to bring an amazing and varied line-up of top-drawer acts to our intimate venue and treat our audience to an unforgettable experience.’
For more information and to purchase tickets, you can either visit https://www.erinartscentre.com/ or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre