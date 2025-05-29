Manx Family Concerts are set to bring ‘Mr Big’ to Port St Mary next week.
Mr Big follows the colourful and musical tale of a strong, tough and big gorilla who struggles to make friends but ‘hides a wonderful talent’.
Known for their family-friendly events across the island, which attracted more than 3,000 attendees in 2024, Manx Family Concerts will stage Mr Big at 1pm on Sunday, June 8 at Port St Mary Town Hall.
Heather Daykin, from Manx Family Concerts, commented: ‘It really is a larger-than-life musical adventure that will delight audiences of all ages and make unforgettable memories for the whole family.’
To find out more and purchase tickets, you can visit http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxfamilyconcerts