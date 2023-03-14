A new season at Rushen Heritage Centre got underway today with an exhibition about renowned artist William Hoggatt.
The centre, in Bridson Street, Port Erin, starts a new season today (Tuesday) and will open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until the end of October.
Run by volunteers, the centre features a series of exhibitions each season, acts as a visitor information centre in collaboration with Visit Isle of Man, and sells Rushen Heritage Trust books and merchandise.
New for this year, the centre is selling greeting cards featuring scenes from around Rushen – these are exclusive to RHT – and a selection of books and maps relating to the sheading of Rushen.
In addition to the regular exhibitions, there will also be a series of smaller exhibitions in the centre windows, starting with information about Cregneash and Meayll Circle.
Kathy Potter, RHT board member, said: ‘We are excited for the new season, having made some changes to the internal layout and expanding what the centre offers visitors. We are indebted once again to our loyal team of volunteers, who give their time to ensure the centre is open and that visitors are given a warm welcome.
‘The Hoggatt exhibition has been kindly loaned to us by Manx National Heritage, and is a fitting start for the new season, as Hoggatt and his wife, Dazine, lived in Port Erin for many years. It will run until Saturday, April 30.’
For more about Rushen Heritage Centre, contact RHT coordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or on 464634.