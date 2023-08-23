The Isle of Man Art Festival continued last weekend, with an art exhibition hall being staged in the north of the island.
Designed to enable artists to showcase their work and the public to meet them face to face, last weekend’s exhibition took place at Quayle’s Hall, Ramsey.
The two previous exhibitions took place in Ballasalla and Peel, before moving up to Ramsey for the final weekend.
There were also artist studios in Kirk Michael and Bride, as well as a ‘Manx mural fest’ at Onchan Community Hub.
A wide range of paintings, sculptures and craft work were on display, with the artists on hand to answer questions and discuss their artwork.
A spokesperson from the Creative Network, the organisers of the event, said: ‘This festival is where visitors can find out how and why the island’s artists create what they do, and in some cases demonstrate and even encourage visitors to have a go too.
‘The exhibitions all offered a visual feast of the creative use of a wide variety of fine arts and crafts.
‘Thank you to all the wonderful visitors who popped in to say hello to the artists during the festival.
‘We hope you enjoyed visiting the various venues and open studios as much as we enjoyed welcoming you.
‘It’s always lovely for us to show you what we are doing and to hear about all of your own creative adventures.’