An artist described by the BBC as ‘the most popular living artist in the UK’ will be making a personal appearance at the Genesis Gallery in Douglas next week.
For two decades Doug Hyde has been at the forefront of British contemporary art, championing positivity and inclusion through his work.
The Bristol-born artist will be at the gallery on Victoria Street, on Thursday, August 15 from 6 to 8pm as part of his UK tour.
The multi award-winning star of the art world will be in the gallery celebrating the launch of his new collection, which includes a vibrant, whimsical array of originals, limited editions and sculpture which tell stories of day-to-day life.
His now iconic pastel image of a smiling face first enchanted a nation of art lovers in 2003 and he has gained a huge following around the world, winning an impressive range of awards, media coverage and celebrity collectors. As his reputation has grown, his original work has become increasingly sought after. Since he was named as the UK’s Artist of the Year in 2005, Doug has gone on to inspire a generation of art collectors and has been the subject of numerous books.
Doug has also created commemorative works for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, as well as being appointed official artist to England Rugby. He has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities including the NSPCC, Children in Need, and the NHS Charities together urgent appeal with specially created artwork.
Gallery owner Sharon Callow said: ‘Doug’s fresh, immediate style sits comfortably within the genre of so called “naïve art”, yet there is something about his work that sets it apart from that of his contemporaries.
‘That special spark is difficult to pinpoint but impossible to resist! I hope our friends on the island will all be coming along to meet him and to enjoy this unique occasion.’
Please email [email protected] for more information or call in to the gallery to secure your place on the guest list for next week.