An exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection has opened at the House of Manannan, in Peel.
THIRTY includes pieces by world-class artists such as Michael Craig-Martin, Anish Kapoor, Robyn Denny, and Young British Artists of the 1990s Jenny Saville, Tracey Emin and Jake Chapman.
It also features work by contemporary artists Sarah Maple, Sara Pope and David Shrigley together with island artists David Fletcher and Kevin Atherton.
Isle of Man Arts Council arts development officer Martyn Cain said: ‘The Loan Collection is a wonderful way to explore some of the finest artists of the past 75 years.
‘This exhibition sees some of the most well-loved names in art from early innovators to Young British Artists and rising stars.’
The Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection was established in 1993 by local artist and teacher David Fletcher.
In later life he described the collection as one of his greatest achievements.
He was its curator and, together with his wife fellow artist Eileen Schaer, they toured the UK and further afield to purchase prints, paintings and photographs.
Buying the work for educational purposes helped David and Eileen negotiate good prices with galleries as they acquired work by artists such as Anthony Gormley, Damien Hirst, Picasso, Joseph Albers, Elizabeth Frink and David Hockney, as well as Manx artists Bryan Kneale, Michael Sandle and Chris Killip.
The collection comprises more than 300 works, which are divided into small groups and loaned to schools, libraries, hospitals, prison and public buildings.
Manx National Heritage curator of art and social history Katie King said the exhibition was a chance to ‘embark on an artistic journey into British modern and contemporary art, without leaving the Isle of Man’.
The exhibition continues until May 21.
Selected pieces will then go on display at the Villa Marina over the summer.
The House of Manannan is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Admission to the exhibition is free.