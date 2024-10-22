In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the new Arts Graduate Intern Project.
The Isle of Man Arts Council's Arts Graduate Intern Project ‘Music Pathways’ will offer an in-depth look into various career avenues within the music industry.
Aimed at GCSE and A-level students, this project aims to bridge the gap between academic study and real-world experience, providing participants with the tools and insights needed to succeed both on and off the stage.
It is led by current Arts Graduate Intern Callum Rowe, who is a working musician and graduate of the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
The project also aims to encourage participants to consider exploring offstage careers, ensuring they understand the broad scope of opportunities available. The music industry is more than just performance.
While many aspire to be in the spotlight as performers, whether creating original works, performing sessions, or playing at functions, there are a multitude of other essential roles that contribute to the industry's ecosystem.
One key area the project will explore is the dynamic shift in the music industry concerning record labels. Traditionally, big record labels dominated the industry, offering artists platforms for promotion, distribution, and revenue.
However, with the rise of independent labels and the increasing number of artists opting to release music independently, the landscape is changing.
The project will delve into the benefits and challenges of this approach, providing insight into how aspiring musicians can navigate the complexities of label contracts versus independence.
Royalties are a critical component of a musician’s income, and the project offers a comprehensive breakdown of the different types.
Understanding how to collect and maximize earnings from these sources is vital for musicians creating original work, and the sessions will equip participants with the knowledge to do just that.
In the modern era, social media has emerged as a critical tool for musicians. Social media platforms have become key in building a fanbase, promoting releases, and engaging with followers. The project will highlight the importance of crafting a strong social media presence while also navigating the potential pitfalls of digital overexposure.
Participants in the Music Pathways project will gain hands-on experience in essential skills, like creating an electronic press kit and developing effective release strategies.
They will also explore case studies of successful artists and learn how to promote their music through radio stations, blogs, and streaming playlists.
Overall, the project aims to provide a fresh approach to career development in the music industry, offering both practical skills and industry insights.
Whether you're an aspiring performer or seeking a behind-the-scenes role, this program is a valuable resource for anyone looking to build a sustainable and successful career in music.
Music Pathways is being advertised to local high schools and UCM, as well as extra-curricular music groups, with weekly term time sessions beginning on the evening of Monday, November 4.
The first session takes place from 7pm to 8.30pm at Kensington Arts in Douglas, and all sessions are free to attend. To register interest, please email [email protected]