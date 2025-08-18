A student bursary award winner with the Isle of Man Arts Council has made an appearance at the BBC Overnight Prom recently.
The Arts Council has said it is ‘incredibly proud’ to celebrate the achievements of Castletown’s Ophelia Watts, who received the Jonathan Gollow Award Bursary for Performing Arts last summer.
Ophelia took to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the special BBC Overnight Prom programme, performing with the Pembroke College Chapel Choir under the direction of celebrated organist and TikTok star Anna Lapwood, guest curator for the Overnight Prom.
The BBC Proms (short for ‘Promenade Concerts’) is an eight-week summer festival of classical music held primarily at the Royal Albert Hall.
It’s a long-standing tradition dating back to 1895, beloved for its accessibility and its grand finale, the ‘Last Night of the Proms’.
The choir brought choral classics to the late-night-to-dawn event, which also featured Norwegian ensemble Barokksolistene, Russian cellist Anastasia Kobekina, and YouTube sensation Hayato Sumino.
This was also Anna's final concert as music director of the choir.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘Huge congratulations to Ophelia, Anna, and the entire choir on a spectacular and inspiring performance.
‘This is a shining example of Manx talent on the world stage!’
Awarded to students moving into or currently in further or higher education within the arts, the bursaries are each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
Ophelia is currently undertaking a BA (Hons) in Music at Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge.
The Awards are named in memory of former Isle of Man Arts Council members, music promoter Jonathan Gollow and artist Norman Sayle, and are awarded annually.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘We are proud to support these exceptionally talented students as they advance their studies within the arts.’