This year’s A-Level results have seen an overall pass rate among Isle of Man students of 99%.
Around 340 school leavers received their exam results in the Isle of Man on Thursday as they prepare for their next steps into higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.
Most collected their Level 3 qualifications — including A-levels, International A-levels and BTEC qualifications — in person, with school and educational staff offering support and guidance.
Provisional results for this year show:
Overall A*–E (or equivalent) pass rate is 99%
A*–B (or equivalent) pass rate is 55%
A*–C (or equivalent) pass rate is 79%.
Early indications suggest that around 80% will progress into higher education with the majority of others moving directly into employment or apprenticeships.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘This is a proud moment that reflects years of hard work and determination. Whatever the outcomes, there are many routes to success.
‘My sincere thanks go to teachers, school staff and families who have supported this cohort throughout their education.’
Additionally, students at University College Isle of Man received their Level 3 results; 96% of students received a pass mark and 69% received a merit or distinction.
The Animal Management course received standout results, with 100% receiving a merit or distinction.
Jesamine Kelly, Principal of UCM, said ‘We are incredibly proud of all our students for their hard work and commitment throughout their studies.
‘These results reflect the dedication of both students and staff in overcoming challenges and striving for excellence.
‘It’s wonderful to see so many of our students achieving the outcomes they need to progress to university or into their desired career paths.’