After weeks of revision, several stressful exams and many sleepless nights, hundreds of students across the island are today finding out their A-level results.
It could help shape their futures with many anxious to see if their grades will be enough to be accepted at their preferred university.
For others, it will be the key to finding new employment or moving on to the next stage in their lives. Some will also be receiving BTec National and other Level 3 results today.
In the UK, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) says record numbers of students have been successful in getting into their first-choice university and there is no reason to believe that will be any different in the Isle of Man.
Isle of Man Today have reporters at Castle Rushen High School, QEII and St Ninian’s and they will be bringing news, pictures and reports on what will hopefully be happy students receiving their grades.
