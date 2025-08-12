Art and design students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) are showcasing their work in a temporary exhibition in the capital.
The display, organised in collaboration with VillaGaiety, will run until 10 September 2025 and will take place at the Villa Arcade in Douglas.
The exhibition features pieces created as part of the students’ final major projects. The work is installed in the arcade’s shopfront windows, allowing it to be viewed by passers-by throughout the summer.
Political Member for Culture Division, Sarah Maltby MHK, said she was impressed with the students’ work when she visited UCM’s end-of-year exhibition in June.
‘I was really impressed with the quality, creativity and thought-provoking pieces on display,’ she said. ‘I’m delighted that the team at VillaGaiety have gone on to work in collaboration with UCM to bring pieces into the Arcade, to celebrate the Island’s future creatives in the venues and enable more members of the public to experience the artworks.’
UCM Principal, Jesamine Kelly, thanked VillaGaiety for providing the space.
‘For these young artists it will be a thrilling chance to see their work displayed and for people to enjoy their creativity,’ she said.
The exhibition features a range of styles and themes, including An Anthropomorphic Bias on Abstract Art by Lula Thomas, Held Together by Kayla van Wyngaard, Innate Fear by Charlotte Micklefield, Sunshine by Kellyn Smith, Showgirl by Isabel Parker, and Echoes of the Same Mould by Amy Cookson. Work is also displayed by Isla Halsall, Kurtis Kelly and Katlyn Capper.
The display is free to view during the Villa Arcade’s regular opening hours.
Organisers hope the exhibition will help raise the profile of the island’s emerging artists by offering a prominent space for their work in the city centre.