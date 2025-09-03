Over 2,000 spectators flocked to the Villa Marina Arcade between June and August for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s ‘Summer Season of Music’ programme.
The Summer Season of Music was wrapped up in style on Sunday (August 31) with a performance from the Manx Concert Brass.
This year, a total of 2,220 people attended the free concert series, surpassing last year’s numbers even though there were six fewer concerts in total.
The summer concerts originally took place in the Sea Terminal in 1995 and have taken place in the Villa Marina Arcade since 2009.
This 30th year of concerts featured performances from some of the island’s most well-known brass bands, with lunchtime concerts with the Mighty Wurlitzer organ also being played by local and visiting organists.
The bands who performed across the summer season included Douglas Town Band, Ramsey Town Band, Rushen Silver Band, The Blue Train Big Band and The Crosby and District Silver Band.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who came along to the arcade throughout the summer to enjoy the entertainment.
‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is proud to offer this annual series of brass band and Wurlitzer concerts free to the community and visitors alike.
‘2025 marked the 30th year of the initiative, a true milestone for music lovers on the island. See you again in 2026 for more music!’
Talking before the season of music started back in June, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘The continued development of our long-running Summer Music Series is a great opportunity.
‘This is for the whole community to freely enjoy the arts in an iconic venue situated in the very heart of the cultural area.’