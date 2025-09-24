Over £4,000 has been raised for local charities so far following this year’s World Tin Bath Championships.
Roughly 140 entrants took part in the male, female and veteran classes on Saturday afternoon in Castletown Harbour, as well as the highly competitive snake races.
Spectators lined the streets around the harbour, and despite fears of rain, it was a relatively pleasant afternoon.
People from the UK, US and Isle of Man faced-off, with some competitors flying in and out on the day to take part in the challenge.
Lucy Kinrade was the winner of this year’s women’s race, with Dani Foster finishing second and Sarah Cringle third.
Steve Watts won the men’s race, with Nick Watt and Arthur Banks finishing second and third respectfully.
The men’s team prize was won by ‘Alvin Chipmunks’, with the ladies team prize being won by their counterpart ‘Alvin Chickmunks’.
Dave Kelly, who was taking on his 50th Tin Bath Championships, was awarded with the ‘best dressed bath’ for his design which poked some fun at a recent topical story in the Isle of Man.
The ‘flying attempt’ (to see who can reach the highest height in their baths) was won by local charity ‘Heroes on the Water’.
The ‘first to sink’ competition was won by Richard Hughes, who was part of a travelling rugby team contingent from Wilmslow.
Boris Kitching, a member of the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society who was involved in the organising of the event, said: ‘The water was like a mill pond. Thankfully, the rain held off and it was a great day.
‘We think there were approximately 2,300 spectators, and we’d like to thank everyone who turned up for the event a well as all of our sponsors.’