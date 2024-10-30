Arts Society Isle of Man is set to hold a lecture based on the Imperial Gardens of China.
Being held at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, November 19, the speaker will be Patrick Conner, director of the ‘Martyn Gregory Gallery’ in London and the author of books such as ‘Oriental Architecture in the West’ and ‘George Chinnery: Artist of India and the China Coast’.
Talking about the event, a spokesperson from the Arts Society said: ‘Chinese imperial gardens are remarkable representations of traditional Chinese landscape architecture, designed to embody harmony between man and nature.
‘Built primarily for emperors and nobility, these gardens served as spaces for relaxation, contemplation, and spiritual renewal. They also symbolized political power and cultural sophistication, reflecting Confucian, Daoist, and Buddhist ideals.
‘Key elements of imperial gardens include water, rocks, plants, and architecture, carefully arranged to create a miniature natural landscape.
‘Imperial gardens were often vast, with various halls, pavilions, and bridges interconnected by winding pathways, offering views of different scenes from multiple perspectives.
‘These structures were more than mere decorations - they served as spaces for literary gatherings, ceremonies, or even imperial governance.’
Three famous imperial gardens that will be discussed during Dr Conner’s lecture include the ‘Summer Palace’, ‘Yuanmingyuan (Old Summer Palace)’, and the ‘Garden of the Humble Administrator’.
The Summer Palace, located in Beijing, is a classical Chinese garden with expansive water features, while Yuanmingyuan, also near Beijing, was a ‘masterpiece’ of garden design.
Meanwhile, the Garden of the Humble Administrator in Suzhou is seen as a key example of Chinese garden aesthetics.
The spokesperson added: ‘These gardens reflect the philosophical ideals of balance, contemplation, and respect for nature, serving not only as retreats but also as manifestations of the imperial authority’s connection to heaven and earth.
‘The careful attention to natural elements and architectural harmony makes Chinese imperial gardens timeless examples of cultural and artistic heritage.’
A new Arts Society programme was launched in September, which looks to offer a variety of lectures and interactive activities across the next year.
Fenella Bazin is up next to present her lecture, with this being focused on the lives of Viking women in the Isle of Man. Held on December 10, the talk will ‘give a glimpse into how powerful some of these women were’.
The 2025 schedule will begin on January 21, with a lecture given by Olga Verstage, a local speaker who will trace the extraordinary life of Josephine Bonaparte.
International Women’s Day will be marked on March 4, with portrait artist Svetlana Cameron discussing the unique challenges of portrait painting.
Following further lectures in April and May, the Arts Society’s final lecture of the programme on June 17 will be given by Tony Faber and will use 19th Century art to tell the story of the westward expansion of the United States.
You can join the Arts Society for £60 a year, which includes all lectures and a dedicated magazine.
All lectures are held in the Lecture Theatre within the Manx Museum and cost £10 per person if visiting as a guest.