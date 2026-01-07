The Arts Society will hold its first lecture of 2026 on Saturday, January 20 at the Manx Museum.
Entitled ‘Architecture of Mughal India: Palaces, Mosques, Gardens and Mausoleums’, the talk will explore the architectural legacy of the Mughal dynasty, which ruled much of the Indian subcontinent between the 16th and 18th centuries.
Mughal architecture is widely recognised for its distinctive synthesis of Persian, Islamic and indigenous Indian styles, and for monuments that remain central to South Asia’s cultural heritage.
Held from 11.30am to 12.30pm, the lecture will be delivered by Dr John Stevens, a historian and regular visitor to India and Bangladesh, who has lectured at universities in both India and the UK.
During the lecture, Dr Stevens will examine a range of Mughal structures, including palaces, mosques, formal gardens and mausoleums.
He will discuss the design principles behind these buildings, such as symmetry in garden layouts, symbolism in religious architecture and the scale and function of royal complexes.
The session will also include discussion of the Taj Mahal, one of the most well-known examples of Mughal architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The lecture is open to members, students and guests. Attendance is free for Arts Society members and students, with a £10 admission fee for guests.