Young people from across the island recently came together for an exciting milestone: the very first Robotics Competition Final.
Organised by Code Club Isle of Man, the event welcomed students aged 11 to 15 for a full day of building, coding and problem-solving.
Using LEGO SPIKE robot kits, teams worked together to tackle a series of challenges based on a Mars exploration theme.
The activities encouraged creativity, teamwork and persistence, while giving students a fun, hands-on way to learn about robotics and programming.
Teams tested their robots, adjusted their code and learned from each attempt. There was plenty of cheering, problem-solving and collaboration, with students supporting one another as they worked through the challenges.
At the end of the competition, Sam and Jiayue were announced as the winning team after their robot completed the tasks with impressive accuracy and consistency. Scott and Isaac finished as runners-up, earning praise from judges for their inventive design and thoughtful approach.
Steve Wilson, trustee of Code Club Isle of Man, said he was proud of everyone involved: ‘This event wasn’t just about robots, it was about learning new skills, building confidence and showing young people that they can create real solutions while having fun.’
Organisers say the competition marked an important step for STEM education in the Isle of Man.
Adult coaches and volunteer mentors from local tech communities supported the teams, helping to create a welcoming and encouraging environment.
Following the success of this first event, Code Club Isle of Man is already looking ahead to the 2026 World Robot Olympiad. There are plans to support local teams to compete in the UK and possibly further afield, giving Manx students the chance to represent the island on a global stage.