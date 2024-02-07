Manx charity ARTS AID is inviting applications for its scholarships for study in the arts.
Scholarships are tenable in the first instance for one year and recipients pursuing multi-year courses may apply for consideration of renewal based on their performance.
ARTS AID chairman David Wertheim said: ‘We are looking forward once again this spring to receiving a new round of applications from exceptionally talented candidates aspiring to a future in the arts.
‘The directors never cease to be amazed at the high standard of the applicant pool.
‘If you are planning a career in the arts and believe you fit the criteria we urge you strongly to apply.’
ARTS AID scholarship recipients attend courses at some of Britain’s most esteemed arts institutions with a number of highly talented individuals entering successful careers in the arts following their graduation.
Applicants for awards in 2024 are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible and no later than the closing date of May 28.
They should have already applied for a course at a suitable educational institution.
When first applying it is not necessary to have a confirmed place.
For more information visit www.arts-aid.org
Candidates wishing to apply should email the secretary to request an application pack at [email protected]
David said: ‘The directors would like also to thank each of their corporate and charitable sponsors without whose support this programme would not be possible.’