Aspiring artists are being encouraged to find out if they are eligible for a bursary.
The John Nicholson Foundation is an Isle of Man-based charity which supports talented and ambitious artists seeking to fulfill their potential in the visual arts.
The charity has been established to raise and distribute funds for charitable purposes and helping to advance visual arts in the Isle of Man by providing grants, awards, bursaries and prizes to help people reach their goals.
The foundation was set up by the Rotary Club in 1991 and is named after artist John Nicholson who designed many of the Manx stamps, notes and coins. He had left a number of paintings in his will to the club following his death in 1988.
The foundation has staged art competitions between schools, supported the Courtyard Gallery at St John’s with materials, pupil fees and exhibition costs and it has supported 30 individual students over many years.
A bursary of £750 is available and anyone wishing to apply should contact the secretary by emailing: [email protected].
Other awards can also be made at the trustees’ discretion. Go to www.gov.im/charities for more information.