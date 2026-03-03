Centre Stage Productions is inviting performers from across the island to audition for its 2026 production of the smash hit musical, ‘Rock of Ages’.
It will take place at the Gaiety Theatre from October 9 to 17.
Packed with more than 25 classic rock anthems including: ‘We Built This City’, ‘The Final Countdown’ and ‘Here I Go Again’ - Rock of Ages is a high-energy comedy set on Los Angeles iconic sunset strip.
The story follows aspiring rockstar Drew and small-town dreamer Sherrie as they chase fame, until developers threaten to change the strip forever.
Auditions are open to anyone aged 18 and over, reflecting the show’s mature themes and humour.
The society welcomes performers of all backgrounds, whether they are experienced or it is there first time stepping on stage.
No prior experience is required, just commitment, enthusiasm and a willingness to give it a go.
Rehearsals will run from May through to October, typically twice a week on Monday and Wednesday evenings.
Sunday rehearsals are expected to be added closer to the production.
These rehearsals are led by Tony Eccles (director), Molly Bowman (choreographer), Dave Holland (musical director), Mandy Griffin (assistant musical director) and Trish Whyley (production assistant).
A spokesperson for the production organisers said: ‘Centre Stage prides itself on being a friendly and welcoming society, with rehearsals offering plenty of laughs along the way and regular social gatherings helping to create the strong sense of camaraderie the group is known for.
‘The rehearsals are there to allow performers to grow at the hands of an experienced creative team.’
Anyone interested in auditioning can find full details, character breakdowns, and application information online at: www.manxgands.com/rockofages