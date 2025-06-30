A tribute lap in memory of Joey Dunlop will take place around the Mountain Course on Wednesday evening (July 2).
Organised by Manx charity the Joey Dunlop Foundation, the lap will mark 25 years to the day since the TT legend died aged 48 while competing in Estonia.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘It is 25 years to the day since the world lost not only a motorsport icon but a truly humble and generous man whose charitable work continues to inspire.
‘Many are familiar with the invaluable work of the foundation, especially through Braddan Bridge House, a facility that stands as a lasting and fitting tribute to Joey’s legacy.
‘To commemorate this significant milestone, the foundation invites fans, riders, and supporters to join in a special parade lap of the Mountain Course, a circuit Joey dominated with such mastery during his racing career.
‘All are welcome to gather at the TT Grandstand pit lane from 6.30pm on Wednesday.
‘The parade lap, taking place on open public roads, will commence promptly at 7pm.
‘This will be a respectful, low-key event — no registration or donations are required.
‘We simply ask that all participants ride safely and adhere to the rules of the road.
‘Following the lap, the Mike Hailwood Foundation behind the Grandstand has kindly offered to open its facilities, where attendees will be able to purchase refreshments and take time to reflect and remember a true racing great.
‘Let us come together to honour Joey Dunlop in the way he would have appreciated — with unity, respect, and a shared love of the sport.’
During his road racing career, Joey won 26 TTs between 1977 and 2000 a record total on recently overhauled by his nephew Michael.