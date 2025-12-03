Wilson, who studied at the Courtauld Institute and writes for several publications including BBC Culture, will examine how snow has influenced artistic expression from 16th-century Europe to classical Chinese painting.
The lecture will consider the ways snow transforms the visual world - softening shapes, altering colour, and encouraging viewers to observe their surroundings more closely.
The talk begins with the winter landscapes of Pieter Brueghel the Elder, whose detailed scenes depict everyday life unfolding within snow-covered villages. Rather than serving merely as a backdrop, Brueghel’s snow functions as an active environment: skaters move across frozen ponds, children play in slush, and residents navigate drifts as part of their daily routines.
Wilson will also highlight how these works capture community, resilience, and the shared experience of winter.
The lecture will then shift to the contrasting snowscapes of Chinese Daoist art, where snow conveys stillness, purity, and the quiet presence of nature.
Instead of bustling activity, these paintings focus on mountains, travellers, and remote temples rendered in muted tones. Discussions will be held on how these images express philosophical ideas about solitude and harmony with the natural world.
Organisers say the talk will place these traditions side by side, illustrating the varied meanings artists have drawn from a single natural element.
The lecture runs from 11.30am to 12.30pm at the Manx Museum, followed by a social gathering in the Art Gallery featuring mince pies, prosecco and carol singing.
Admission is free for members and students and £10 for guests.