An award-winning textile artist is visiting the Isle of Man this week to deliver a public lecture.
The talk by Amanda Clayton is being hosted by the Manx Embroiderers and Stitchers group and is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The event will take place this Friday (June 28) at St Andrew’s Church on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas.
Amanda is a respected artist and lecturer who uses traditional techniques and materials to produce stunning pieces of contemporary art.
She specialises in working with translucent fabrics and neutral colours and will be bringing a variety of examples of her work to Friday’s event.
Her work has claimed a variety of honours during her storied career including the West Midlands Arts Lace Guild Bursary’s ‘Creative Ambitions Award’, the Embroiderers’ Guild’s Lynette de Denne Memorial Award and the City of Birmingham Polytechnic’s George Jackson Travel award.
Amanda’s career to date includes two major exhibitions at the Knitting and Stitching Show as well as work on some health projects.
She also worked as an art consultant for the BBC for the making of an Art and Design Educational film for the broatcaster’s Learning Zone platform.
Amanada was also previously a BBC Bitesize textile artist.
According to the Manx Embroiderers and Stitchers group, her lecture will provide an interesting insight into the working life of a professional textile artist.
The Manx Embroiderers and Stitchers group is an organisation for individuals interested in all types of embroidery, stitching and textile art.
The group hosts regular meetings informal social stitching events and workshops led by group members or visiting tutors which take place at St Andrew’s Church on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas.
Doors for Friday’s event open at 7.30pm ready for a 7.45pm start.
Admission will cost £3 and includes refreshments, with a discount for Manx Embroiderers and Stitchers members.