Awards will help students to pursue careers in the arts
The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the recipients of its annual student awards for 2022/23.
Awarded to students moving into or currently in further or higher education, the three awards are each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
The Jonathan Gollow Award for Performing Arts has been awarded to Jack McLean, who will be attending the BIMM Institute in Manchester to study a joint honours degree in popular music performance and music production.
Jack said: ‘I’m really looking forward to meeting all the other musicians and working on my skills on stage and in the studio, and I believe that this experience will provide me with many amazing opportunities to grow and develop as a musician and engineer.
‘I am incredibly grateful for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s generosity, and their contribution will help massively in my upcoming journey.’
The Norman Sayle Award for Visual Art and Literature has been awarded to Lucy Skillicorn, who will be attending Leeds Art University to study for a BA (Hons) in illustration.
Lucy said: ‘It is a real privilege for me to have won this award to help me with my studies at Leeds Arts University.
‘In September I will be starting my degree in illustration and hope to pursue this as a career.
‘I am extremely grateful to the Isle of Man Arts Council for assisting me, and I can’t wait to get started.’
The Isle of Man Arts Council Award has been awarded to Lily-Malane McKinnon, who will be studying for a degree in ballet education at the Royal Academy of Dance based in London.
Lily said: ‘I have wanted to study at the Royal Academy of Dance after completing grades one to eight with them and a further three vocational exams at their headquarters, where I fell in love with all things dance.
‘Relocating to London is extremely exciting but also daunting and the help of the Isle of Man Arts Council has given me the chance to fulfil my dreams of becoming a dance teacher, and I will be forever grateful to them for their support.’
Isle of Man Arts Council chair Marlene Maska MLC said: ‘Knowing the challenges which still face so many of our students in these difficult times, I am privileged to be involved in this really positive news and proud that the Isle of Man Arts Council is able to offer support to these very talented young people.
‘The standard of applications was extremely high which made for very difficult decisions by council.
‘I feel sure that I speak for all the Arts Council members, together with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, our sponsoring department, when I offer warmest congratulations to all three of our recipients and wish them well in their chosen studies on the pathway to a future career in the arts.’
The awards are named in memory of former Arts Council members, music promoter Jonathan Gollow and artist Norman Sayle.
