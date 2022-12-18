Electro-rock group Call Me Amour will be touring the UK and Europe in May.
The band will be supporting US rock band Pop & Evil at venues in Manchester, Birmingham and London before heading further afield.
The tour, from May 5 to 15, also takes in the cities of Paris, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and, finally, Amsterdam.
Geoff Murphy told Island Life: ‘After our two previous tours in December 2019 and January 2020 across the UK, with the latter being halted due to Covid, it feels like we’ve been waiting for a lifetime to get back out there performing.
‘So we’re all really excited to play some shows in the UK again and this time across Europe as well.’
The band have also been picked up by one of the leading PR agencies, The Noise Cartel, which will tie in with them releasing two or three singles/music videos to coincide with the tour.
‘Revisiting some of our favourite UK venues and heading into Europe is the lift we needed and we have some great things happening in 2023,’ he said.
Call Me Amour was formed by Manx musicians Geoff and Harry Radford in 2018, initially as a duo.
‘It became obvious quite quickly that the songs we were writing were going to be bigger and we got in touch with a friend and great drummer, who was living in Manchester about getting involved,’ he said.
They embarked on UK tours supporting Dinosaur Pile-up, and later, US rock band New Year’s Day, playing at venues like Islington Academy and London Scala.
The current line up is Geoff Murphy (guitar, vox), Harry Radford (main vocals), Danny Hall (drums) and more recent addition Mikey Gatt (bass).
Geoff said the band draw on a variety of musical influences: ‘We all have a diverse selection of musical influences individually but when we write we try to bring together big anthemic rock songs with plenty of electronica and a sprinkling of drum and bass.
‘We tend to write and record demos ourselves before heading to York where our friends Innersound Audio have a studio.’