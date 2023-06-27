Crosby & District Band will perform at the Villa Marina Arcade on Thursday (July 6) at 8pm as part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s summer series of brass band concerts.
They will be followed on Sunday, July 9, at 3pm by Manx Youth Band.
Crosby & District Band will perform at the Villa Marina Arcade on Thursday (July 6) at 8pm as part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s summer series of brass band concerts.
They will be followed on Sunday, July 9, at 3pm by Manx Youth Band.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |