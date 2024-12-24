Douglas City Library has recently been holding ‘Bard on the Board’ sessions to showcase the work of the current Manx Bard Jordanne Kennaugh.
The Celtic tradition dates back to when the Bard was the spokesperson of the community, and has seen both regular visitors to the library and general members of the public arriving once a week to learn more about Jordanne’s work.
City librarian, Jan Macartney, commented: ‘Whether spoken or written, words have the ability to bring to life our thoughts and actions in powerful ways. Indeed, poetry is so important because it helps us understand and appreciate the world around us.
‘As a library, we have always had a relationship with the Manx Bard and have hosted the inauguration of the Manx Youth Bard for many years.
‘“Bard on the Board” is an obvious way to further the curiosity and enthusiasm for poetry which has grown among island residents and is a true celebration of Manx culture and history.
‘In the spirit of the Bardic tradition, there is always added interest when the board is updated. We look forward to supporting her throughout her tenure as the Bard in reaching as many people as possible in the community with her love of literature and poetry.’
In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in the Bardic tradition, and there are several Bardic Chairs across the British Isles.
Jordanne said that the concept recognises the island’s proud poetic heritage. She commented: ‘From the outset when talking to Jan and the team, I wanted to undertake a project that would bring poetry into the public eye, but also do so in a way that was accessible to all.
‘So, what better place to promote literature and words than from the window of a library?
‘“Bard on the Board” has been the ideal way to share my own work, along with that of other poets, and I update it weekly.
‘The board looks out onto Lord Street which is perfect as there is plenty of footfall and pedestrians can read the board while stopped at the busy crossing.
‘It's also double-sided so the patrons of the library don't miss out and can read it while browsing for a book.’
In due course, Jordanne hopes to expand this project into more locations around the island. She added: ‘I am immensely proud to be the 10th Manx Bard and am well aware that the role provides me with an ability to connect people across all generations across the island.
‘As far as I am aware, the best way to engage in poetry, particularly with young people, is to make sure they hear a wide range as often as possible, covering varied themes and styles.
‘If initiatives such as “Bard on the Board” do just one thing, then I hope it encourages people of all ages to enjoy poetry and, who knows, perhaps inspire and embrace the freedom of writing and performing poetry and realise they themselves can be capable poets, writers or performers.
‘For me, that is both powerful and rewarding.’