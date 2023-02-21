Pub landlord Andy Saunders told Island Life the heat – which saw Shady Acres go head to head against Blank Canvas and Insects – was one of the tightest ever held at the venue.
The fourth and final heat will take place on Friday, March 3, with three bands each playing a 40-minute slot in attempt to impress.
That will see Night Time Tennis, The Getaways and Switching To Guns vying for the last spot in the final.
The final will take place on Saturday, March 18.
So far the line up is Drop Kick The Fish and Half Naked Headline.