BBC Breakfast presenter to host Thursday’s Awards for Excellence
Broadcaster and journalist Louise Minchin is to present Thursday evening’s annual Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence at the Villa Marina.
Mrs Minchin presented the UK’s most watched breakfast programme, BBC Breakfast, on BBC One for 20 years until 2021.
Before joining BBC Breakfast she was one of BBC News 24’s main anchors.
The 52-year-old has also guest presented The One Show and fronted the BBC One series Real Rescues, Missing Live and Crime and Punishment and appeared in the Channel 4 history series Time Crashers.
Most recently, she presented Tonight: The Truth About Stalking for ITV, asking important questions on whether enough is being done to tackle the crime.
Louise was thrown into the Welsh castle for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in Autumn 2021 and also competed in Celebrity MasterChef, coming runner up in the final.
She is also the host of the top-rated podcast, Push Your Peak.
In this podcast series, Louise sits down with superhumans who have done extraordinary things, to learn what it takes – mentally and physically – to go again (and again).
Louise is also a keen triathlete and competed for Great Britain in her age group at the 2015 World Championships.
On radio, Louise spent many years presenting a host of different programmes on radio including Sport on Five, and Drive on BBC Five Live.