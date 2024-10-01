The Villa Gaiety has announced that popular comedian Chris McCausland is bringing his show ‘Yonks!’ to the Gaiety Theatre next April.
Chris is best known for his appearances on television programmes such as ‘Scared of the Dark’, ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘The Royal Variety’, ‘QI’, ‘Blankety Blank’ and ‘The Last Leg’.
However, Chris has risen to popularity recently for his participation in the latest series of BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - becoming the first visually impaired contestant in the show’s history.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘He's been called an "overnight success" - even though he's been doing this for bloody yonks!
‘Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making. The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now!’
Tickets for the show, which takes place on Friday, April 11, are priced at £31, with the amphitheatre now being opened on the night due to high demand.
This isn’t the only show to have recently been announced by the Villa Gaiety; musician Jack Savoretti is to take to the Villa Marina stage on Monday, February 24 2025.
Autumn singer songwriter Jack Savoretti is set to embark on the largest European dates of his career, performing at some of the most iconic arenas and theatres including the Lycabettous Theatre in Athens, the Arene Romane in Bucharest and the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome.
In Winter 2025, he will return home to the UK for a solo unplugged tour at some of his favourite venues where he will perform fan favourites from across all his albums.