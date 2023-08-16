The event included a Scrufts dog competition, judged by Mannin Puppy Training, with rosettes and treats handed out to the winners of classes ranging from the most obedient to the prettiest face.
Families flexed their creative muscle in the sandcastle competition, with judges struggling to find some of the entries as the beach was packed.
There was lots of free entertainment for the children, including bouncy castles, crazy golf provided by Three Legs Golf and football.
And there was a range of live music over on the Colas beach stage, from The Ballaghs on Saturday night to Pandrumonium on Sunday at midday..
The lower promenade was lined with craft stalls selling jewellery, accessories, toys and even mushrooms and a range of food vans. Out on the water, the rafts were busy with children and festival-goers could hire paddleboards and kayaks too.
Overseeing the action from their stand on the lower promenade were Andy Saunders and Will Quirk of Event Management Solutions.
The festival was rescheduled from July to the weather. It was reduced to one day due to the conditions on Saturday.