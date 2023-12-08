With it now less than two weeks until Santa jumps on his sleigh and hops down your chimney, festive films are being watched and Christmas music is being listened to all around the world.
But what do people see as their favourite seasonal films and tracks? We took to Strand Street to see what the Manx public think.
Casey Quinton and Peter Allwright from Douglas said they enjoy ‘corny’ Christmas music, specifically referring to the likes of Michael Buble.
Casey said: ‘The kids love the Alvin and the Chipmunks Christmas themed music.
‘My five year old is also a big fan of Wham’s “Last Christmas”. She sings all the words wrong and has no idea what it’s about, but she has such confidence because she makes up her own words and is adamant that they’re right and I’m wrong!’
When asked about their favourite Christmas films, Casey said: ‘We watch Elf every Christmas so I would say that’s our favourite.
‘We also went to watch the Elf musical at the Gaiety Theatre the other night which was brilliant.
‘The Polar Express is another film we watch every year, while the new Candy Cane Lane film on Amazon Prime with Eddie Murphy is lovely.’
Michael Melly from Douglas, who was accompanied by his dog Kush, said: ‘My favourite Christmas movie is Home Alone.
‘I think it’s better than Home Alone 2 and is definitely the best Home Alone movie. I also like the film Die Hard, which I would say is a Christmas movie.
‘I don’t really have a favourite Christmas song. I’d have to say Jingle Bells if anything.’
Jane Roberts from Douglas said: ‘My favourite Christmas film is Scrooge in the 1980s with Bill Murray. It’s a classic.
‘It’s really funny and I watch it every single year, it’s a tradition of mine.
‘I also like Home Alone, Elf and Die Hard, because it is a Christmas film!’
When asked what her favourite Christmas tunes were, Jane said: ‘My favourite song is Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas”.
‘I also like “Fairytale of New York” and “Last Christmas”. All the usual ones that are played on the radio every year.’
Onchan resident Kev Dodds said: ‘My favourite Christmas film has to be the Polar Express.
‘I have a seven-year-old son who loves trains so he really enjoys it, while it brings out the kid in me as well. It’s a good watch and a real feel-good movie to watch with the family.
‘I have to confess that Die Hard is also a favourite of mine. There’s a big debate every year in our house about whether it’s a Christmas movie. I personally don’t think it is, it’s just coincidental that it was released in December!’
Kev went on to say that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” was a song he listened to every year. He said: ‘I wouldn’t say it’s particularly a favourite of mine though.
‘I also like “Believe” by Josh Groban, a song which is in The Polar Express.
‘When I’m out delivering parcels in my van I like to request parody Christmas music to Manx Radio, such as “walking around in women’s underwear”.’