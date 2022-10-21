Big weekend for live music
Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Queens of the Stone Rage featuring The Persian Doormats and Kinrage at the Villa Marina Promenade Suite, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.
- Manx Punx Hop tu Naa: Turnip the Volume at the Railway, Douglas, 7.30pm. Costumes encouraged.
- Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, featuring The Heinrich Manoeuvre, and Paul and Annie, 8pm-10pm. Free entry but donations gratefully received.
- Ian Thompson at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro at The Outback, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm-11.45pm.
- Freaky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at the Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Dave Holland at 1886, Douglas 9.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas.
- Let There Be Roses featuring Heathen Chemistry and DC/AC at Morton Hall, Castletown.
Saturday
Eugene Wilson’s annual guitarathon in aid of Anthony Nolan at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 11pm.
- Zombie Party featuring Island Maiden and Shady Acres at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm. Fancy dress encouraged.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Queens, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ Terry Bradley at Bar Logo, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm-midnight.
- Tarantino’s Terrors with DJ Degsy Halloween party at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fuzion at the Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Transylvanian Tech House with DJ Lewis Parker at the Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Broken Rooster at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Let There Be Roses featuring Dusty Plankton and The Complete Stone Roses at Morton Hall, Castletown.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6.30pm.
- RTKO presents Sunset Jet and Ocean’s Avenue with original bangers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
