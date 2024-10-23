Culture Vannin has recently released a film of a bilingual Manx language church service held at Ballabeg Methodist Chapel.
The service, held back in January this year, was the fourth of its kind to take place at the chapel, each with support from singers, musicians and Manx speakers.
Reverend Dr Janet Corlett, chair of district and circuit superintendent for the Methodist Church in the Isle of Man, has led the way in trying to implement more spoken and sung Manx into the island’s church services.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin said: ‘In 2021, Reverend Corlett approached Culture Vannin for ideas to increase the amount of Manx language used in church services.
‘Manx language development officer, Ruth Keggin Gell, devised and taught workshops that would help church leaders to introduce accessible Manx in intentional ways.
‘She also translated a small number of Taizé chants into Manx, alongside fellow Manx speaker and teacher, Paul Rogers. Taizé chants are easy, short, meditative songs with folk-like melodies that originated in France.’
Culture Vannin has run several Manx Taizé workshops, and created online sound files which can be found on the ‘Learn Manx’ website.
Manx language Taizé chants have been increasingly heard in churches around the island, and now form part of the bilingual services that Reverend Corlett organises.
Ruth Keggin Gell said: ‘Part of my role is to encourage and empower our island community to access and use Manx, and developing workshops and resources is a great way to do this.
‘I’m always delighted to hear from folk who are keen to help shine a light on our language.’
Reverend Corlett was asked to read the Bible in Manx at the ‘World Council of Churches’ meeting in July, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya, at a meeting discussing decolonising discipleship.
She was also able to speak about the Manx people and language at the ‘World Methodist Conference’ in Gothenburg in August, and used Culture Vannin films of the songs 'Irree ny Greiney' and 'Y Folliaght'.
Reverend Corlett said: ‘Translation of Taizé chants and choruses from well-known English hymns make worship accessible to Manx learners as well as the more fluent.
‘If our worship doesn't include aspects of Manx identity, then we lose something unique, rich and affirming.’
There will be a bilingual church service, as part of the Cooish Manx Language Festival, at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 10 at Ballabeg Methodist Chapel, with a theme of ‘peace’.
This year’s Cooish festival features 26 events across the island – many of them free to attend – from family-friendly game nights to cocktail making and sea-swimming.
Meanwhile, the bilingual service in Ballabeg will be repeated at Barregarrow Methodist Chapel at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 17.
The film of January’s bilingual service can be found on Culture Vannin’s YouTube and Vimeo channels, as well as via culturevannin.im