Multi-million selling, BRIT award winners Blue will visit the Isle of Man this September with their greatest hits theatre tour.
The show on Friday, September 13 in the Villa Marina Royal Hall will see the chart-toppers performing their best-loved songs and sharing memories from their 20-plus year career.
The British group have sold more than 15 million records worldwide.
In the UK, they’ve earned three number one albums, 10 top-10 singles (including three number ones), won BRIT and MTV Asia Awards and released tracks with Elton John and Stevie Wonder. A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Prepare to see Blue as you’ve never seen them before, featuring performances of fan favourites such as “All Rise”, “Flyby”, “Too Close”, “One Love”, “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” and some surprises, alongside anecdotes from their 20 years as mainstays of the pop music scene.’
The band, which is made up of original members Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, added: 'As this is a theatre tour, we wanted it to have a different kind of feel - welcoming, more intimate with the chance to sing our biggest hits and share stories with our fans who have been with us for many years now.
‘We can't wait to put this show together and get it out there!'
Tickets are on sale now via the VillaGaiety website, by telephone on 600555 or in person at the Villa Marina or Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.
Under 16s must be accompanied by someone over the age of 18. Also please note that under 14s must book a seat upstairs with their parents/guardians.