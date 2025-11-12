I think we’re fortunate, and perhaps a little complacent, that the Isle of Man’s live music scene is thriving, yet original artists have long struggled to find their stage.
That’s where TuneSmiths comes in.
I attended my first TuneSmiths event at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute on Friday, November 7, and it was immediately clear why this concept is so vital to the island’s music community.
Set up in 2024 by pals Matthew Burrows and Dylan Hanna, TuneSmiths is all about giving Manx musicians who write and perform their own material a platform to be heard.
In less than a year, the duo has hosted three sold-out shows, plus a charity event at Glen Wyllin for Isle Listen over the summer, showcasing plenty of local acts, with three performing each night.
Not bad for two lads with an idea and a passion for homegrown music.
‘The concept is simple,’ Matthew told me before Friday’s show.
‘It’s a space for original music, where people actually listen. There’s no shouting over the songs or chatting through sets, it’s about giving the artists the respect they deserve.’
That respect has fostered something that had been missing for a while: community.
For many performers, the Manx gig scene has long been dominated by cover bands. And in fairness, who doesn’t like hearing Mr Brightside or Country Roads in a pub?
But TuneSmiths is shifting that narrative, putting local songwriters, bands and bedroom producers centre stage.
‘Seeing people perform their original songs to a crowd that’s genuinely listening, that’s what it’s all about,’ Matthew added.
‘We wanted to reignite that excitement for local music. There are so many talented artists here, but not enough opportunities for them to share their own material.’
The lineup on Friday was a testament to that talent.
Opening the night was Rob Harding, debuting his original music to a live audience.
Rob, who recently launched into live performances with his band Spotty Dog, impressed with story-driven songs capturing moments of life as he’s lived it, some light and feel-good, others reflective and soulful.
With an acoustic and electric guitar to hand, his sound is constantly developing, balancing storytelling with a bit of sunshine and warmth.
If it hadn’t been for the audience taking in every lyric, I think there would’ve been people clapping along.
Next up was Suzy Manton, a well-established member of the Manx music scene and alumna of the band Raine.
Her set blended folk roots with ambient electronic textures, creating intimate songs that felt both personal and universal.
Each lyric, each guitar melody, drew the audience, and the reception she got after each song showed exactly how drawn in the crowd were.
Closing the night was Alice Dudley, a familiar face from acoustic gigs and Sounds of the Glen.
Her indie folk songs, tinged with nostalgia, captured the fleeting moments of summer, love and change with sincerity and charm.
It brought the night to a close nicely.
All three performers were unique, brilliant, and visibly growing in confidence as the night went on.
The audience were attentive, respectful, and clearly appreciative of the effort behind each song.
The sound quality in the Laxey Working Men’s Institute was exceptional, further highlighting the professionalism of the event.
With TuneSmiths continuing to provide this platform, there’s no doubt more Manx musicians will take the plunge to perform live.